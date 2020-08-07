National

Anxious wait in Qld to prevent another Vic

By AAP Newswire

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has defended the decision to shut the borders to NSW, saying she didn't want Queensland to become another Victoria.

It comes as the state waits anxiously to find out if efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus have been successful after two COVID-19-infected teens dodged quarantine and spent days moving about the community.

"The next four days is still very crucial," Ms Palaszczuk told reporters.

The premier said health officials were also concerned over the continued spread of the virus in southern states ahead of the border closure.

"It only takes one or two people coming into Queensland and we could have a situation like is unfolding in Victoria," she said.

"I do not want that to happen here."

Queensland will close its border with NSW and ban ACT residents from 1am on Saturday when Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young declares them coronavirus hotspots.

People returning to the state after this will have to enter a 14-day hotel quarantine at their own expense.

Road access will be blocked to all vehicles once the border closes except those from border communities and freight.

The restriction on people travelling from Victoria remains in place.

People from non-hotspot locations will have to travel by air or via the Northern Territory border.

The decision to close the border will be reviewed at the end of August.

