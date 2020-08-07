National

Smart charger trial to boost electric cars

By AAP Newswire

A smart charging trial has been launched in a bid to steer more Australians towards electric vehicles.

The Origin Energy trial has been backed by more than $800,000 of federal government funding through the Australian Renewable Energy Agency.

It will result in 150 smart chargers being installed at homes and workplaces across the National Electricity Market.

The chargers will be linked to Origin's virtual power plant so they can be controlled remotely, so cars can be charged during off-peak periods when prices are lower.

Hyundai, Nissan, Custom Fleet, Schneider Electric, GreenFlux, Ausgrid and United Energy will help deliver the trial.

Origin will share the findings of the two-year trial so industry can develop offers to entice drivers to electric vehicles.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor says it's important to know the impact electric cars could have on networks.

"Through this project, we can begin to understand how to minimise impact and maximise the benefit of new technologies on the grid," he said.

