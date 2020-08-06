Man found guilty of Nowra stabbing murder

A Sydney man who stabbed his "drug buddy" more than 50 times has been found guilty of murder at a judge-alone trial.

Luke Close, 33, had pleaded not guilty to murdering Garry Welsh, 63, at his Nowra unit on February 23, 2018, but guilty to his manslaughter.

The Crown did not accept the plea and on Thursday, after a NSW Supreme Court trial, Justice Richard Button found him guilty of the more serious charge.

Mr Welsh sustained 52 stab wounds, multiple cuts, from his neck to his toes, as well as blunt force injuries to his torso.

"Precisely what occurred is unknown other than the accused inflicted fatal injuries to the deceased and left," prosecutor Kate Ratcliffe told the judge in her opening address.

Close's barrister Keith Austin said his client admitted committing the unlawful and dangerous act causing death, but did not admit he had the mental elements required for the offence of murder.

The judge was told the issue related to the effects on his functioning of his drug and alcohol intoxication at the time.

Ms Ratcliffe said Mr Welsh, who was unwell and had longstanding drug problems, was known to be a very kind person who allowed homeless people to stay in his unit.

Close's partner had referred to the men as being "drug buddies" and said Close himself had a serious addiction which included using ice.

Ms Ratcliffe referred to a number of incidents occurring after Close travelled to Nowra on February 21, including smashing his phone, being extremely angry, drinking alcohol and taking drugs.

He was described as slurring his words, being "charged up on the gear", saying "I am about to kill some c***", "I am in the horrors".

Nathan Dalziel testified to being in a Nowra park rotunda with his then-girlfriend "about midnight onwards" when he heard someone crying.

He said it was his friend Close, who was wearing just a pair of shorts and had a knife in his hand.

"He was distraught, very distraught. He collapsed to his knees in front of me and said 'I think I have just killed someone'."

The prosecutor said after walking off crying, Close allegedly assaulted a neighbour who confronted him about damaging his daughter's car mirror.

Police were called and Close was arrested for assault and malicious damage and taken to the police station.

CCTV recorded his strange behaviour which included headbutting the cell door and rocking back and forwards.

He was taken to hospital before police returned later and asked if he wanted a lift home.

He nominated Mr Welsh's address, where police found the body.

Close said his last memory was drinking alcohol before he woke up in hospital.

He will face a sentence hearing on October 23.