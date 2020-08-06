Alleged ACT bikie killer stays behind bars

A man accused of killing a Canberra bikie boss will remain behind bars after facing court.

Frederick Tuifua, 26, has been charged with murder over the stabbing death of ACT Comanchero commander Pitasoni Ulavalu at Kokomo's bar last month.

Tuifua didn't apply for bail when he appeared in ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was arrested at a Canberra hospital this week when he accompanied another man seeking help for gunshot wounds.

Two other men in their 20s, Matthew Kupu and Osaiasi Kupu also appeared in the court on Thursday on charges of affray related to the brawl that led to the bikie boss's death.

The pair also remain behind bars after not applying for bail.

All three men are due to face ACT Magistrates Court again on August 25.