Action urged on PPE for healthcare staff

By AAP Newswire

Some Australian building site workers have better COVID-19 combating personal protective equipment than doctors and nurses, the nation's peak workplace health and safety body says.

The Australian Institute of Health and Safety is calling for immediate government intervention to address the rampant spread of coronavirus in healthcare settings.

There are 810 infected Victorian healthcare workers according to Thursday's latest figures, while another 578 have recovered.

A breakdown of active cases shows 48 doctors, 346 nurses and 416 other healthcare workers are battling the virus.

Two-thirds of those infected fall between the ages of 20 to 39.

"The current infection rate is unacceptable," AIHS chairwoman Naomi Kemp said in a statement on Thursday.

"But more tragically, it is preventable."

Inadequate workplace health and safety standards have contributed to the state's second wave infiltrating hospitals and aged care centres, Ms Kemp said.

National PPE guidance for use in hospitals does not require staff to wear P2 or N95 masks while treating confirmed or potential COVID-19 patients.

Surgical masks, more commonly used in hospitals, do not offer the same level of protection against the airborne virus.

The AIHS wants federal and state governments to step in and mandate the use of P2 and N95 respirators in these circumstances among a bevy of best-practice virus upgrades.

"We're not saying that individual hospitals and aged care centres aren't trying," Ms Kemp said.

"But many are only implementing the minimum health and safety standards, and those requirements are dangerously inadequate for frontline workers.

"Workers on many building sites currently have better protection than our healthcare workers when it comes to PPE, protocols around common work and recreation areas and transmission management."

The national safety body echoed calls from Victorian anaesthetists last week to provide staff-wide PPE 'fit testing'.

Fit testing involves checking whether airborne particles can penetrate an N95 mask and other safety gear.

The Australian Society of Anaesthetists said it had made "numerous approaches" to federal and state health authorities for the implementation of mandatory fit testing in all hospitals.

Unless better protocols are introduced, Ms Kemp warns the Victorian outbreak in hospitals and aged care facilities will be "repeated" in other states.

"No worker should have to go to work and contract COVID-19," she said.

