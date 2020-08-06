SA puts ‘net’ over COVID-19 cluster

South Australia has been fortunate to put a "net" over a cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide, Premier Steven Marshall says, but concerns remain over the potential for infections from Victoria.

The state currently has eight active cases, with most linked to a cluster centred on the city's inner northern suburbs.

However, health officials reported no new infections on Wednesday and Mr Marshall said he was not aware of any new cases to be revealed on Thursday.

"We are continuing to monitor what is occurring here in South Australia but also what's occurring in other jurisdictions," he said.

"We have been very concerned about the increasing number of new infections in Victoria and the potential for seeding.

"To date, we've been fortunate that with every one one of the new infections we've been able to put that net on top as quickly as possible to contain any spread."

But Mr Marshall said it was important for SA to remain vigilant and tighter COVID-19 restrictions would be reinstated if necessary.

His comments came as two more people, including a teenager, were charged with breaching coronavirus directions.

The boy, 17, was arrested at Adelaide Airport on Wednesday after getting off a flight from NSW, via Victoria.

SA Police became involved because although he had government approval to fly home from NSW, he did not have approval to travel from Victoria.

"While police were clarifying his status, he allegedly became abusive and refused to comply with the direction to wear a mask," police said in a statement.

The boy, from Christies Beach in Adelaide's south, was charged with breaching COVID-19 directions and disorderly behaviour and sent to hotel quarantine for 14 days.

Elsewhere, police picked up a man in the Glenburnie Pine Forest about 2km inside the border with Victoria on Wednesday.

The man from Renmark is accused of crossing the border earlier in the day and was charged with breaching coronavirus directions.