Huge job losses expected from Vic lockdown

Huge job losses expected from Vic lockdownBy AAP Newswire
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says tighter coronavirus restrictions in Victoria will lead to as many as 400,000 people losing their job or seeing their hours reduced to zero and a 10 per cent national jobless rate by year's end.
Mr Morrison said the revised Treasury forecast was for a reduction in real gross domestic product in the September quarter of up to $12 billion.
"This is a heavy blow - a heavy blow," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.
Having delivered a budget update on July 23, Treasury has had to revise its figures in the wake of a surge of coronavirus cases in Victoria which led to unprecedented lockdowns of businesses and community activity.
The budget update's unemployment peak forecast of 9.25 per cent has been revised up to 10 per cent.
The effective unemployment rate - which measures not only people without a job but people with zero hours who are on government support - is expected to be in the "high 13s", Mr Morrison said.