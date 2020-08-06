‘Crunch time’ for future of Aussie produce

Australian produce will go unpicked or might not be planted next season if farm jobs aren't filled, a Senate inquiry has been told.

The inquiry, examining the working holiday visa, has heard the number of people in Australia on the visa has almost slashed in half to about 80,000 people this year because of coronavirus travel restrictions.

Ausveg chief James Whiteside says growers are concerned about the forthcoming season and are expected to be even harder hit in early 2021.

"We do feel we're getting to a crunch time where we need support, some assurances on access to labour or we will have fruit and vegetables unharvested, or in many cases certain crops not even planted," he told the inquiry on Thursday.

He says it's always been hard to attract Australians to the horticulture jobs, but Ausveg is redoubling its efforts to get local workers.

Australian Fresh Produce Alliance chief Michael Rogers is calling on the government to introduce a new visa specifically for harvest work.

He's supportive of a forthcoming trial where up to 170 farm workers from Vanuatu will travel to Australia to help pick mangoes.

The produce group is looking at ways other visa holders can come to Australia

"This situation is getting to that point where if we don't find ways forward to resolve these things and continue to plant and harvest ... it becomes a challenge to food security," Mr Rogers said.

Tourism businesses have also been battered, by not just the coronavirus pandemic but also bushfires.

Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows tourism jobs plunged three per cent in the year to March, compared to an increase of 1.7 per cent for the whole economy.

It is the worst fall in tourism jobs since the ABS began collecting the data in 2004.

"While many areas of tourism activity were adversely affected, filled jobs in accommodation services fell the most, decreasing 11,600 jobs between March 2019 and March 2020," ABS spokeswoman Amanda Clark said.

"Tourism activities tend to be labour intensive and this data shows the impact of the bushfires and the early stages of COVID-19 on the tourism industry."

The ABS expects the next release of data to show further impacts of coronavirus on tourism, as domestic restrictions didn't come into place until late March.