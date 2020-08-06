National

Bushfires, coronavirus hurt tourism jobs

By AAP Newswire

Bushfires and the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic battered tourism businesses much harder than other sectors.

Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows tourism jobs plunged three per cent in the year to March, compared to an increase of 1.7 per cent for the whole economy.

It is the worst fall in tourism jobs since the ABS began collecting the data in 2004.

"While many areas of tourism activity were adversely affected, filled jobs in accommodation services fell the most, decreasing 11,600 jobs between March 2019 and March 2020," ABS spokeswoman Amanda Clark said.

"Tourism activities tend to be labour intensive and this data shows the impact of the bushfires and the early stages of COVID-19 on the tourism industry."

The ABS expects the next release of data to show further impacts of coronavirus on tourism, as domestic restrictions didn't come into place until late March.

