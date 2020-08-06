National

ACT eases raft of coronavirus restrictions

By AAP Newswire

An iPhone displays the CovidSafe app outside Parliament House. - AAP

The ACT will allow the reopening of strip clubs, dine-in food courts and gaming venues from 9am Monday, under its program of gradually lifting coronavirus restrictions.

The ACT government announced on Thursday a rule of one person per four square metres of usable space would apply, to a maximum of 100 people in each indoor space and each outdoor space (excluding staff on premises).

On the reopening list are: strip clubs, brothels and escort agencies; casinos and gaming in clubs; dine-in food courts; steam-based services, including saunas; and 24-hour gyms (maximum of 25 people when unstaffed).

However, the government still recommends working from home if it suits a worker and their employer.

The ACT is yet to confirm when big ticketed events, conferences, festivals and nightclubs will restart, flagging further decisions on August 20.

