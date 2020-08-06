Second Newcastle COVID-19 case emerges

A second person from Newcastle has been diagnosed with COVID-19, a man in his 20s who visited several pubs at the weekend and attended a local A-League match.

The man is not included in NSW's 12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Thursday and will be added to Friday's tally.

He attended several venues in Newcastle while infectious between Friday and Sunday, including Bennett Hotel in Hamilton, Greenroof Bar and Restaurant in Hamilton, Sushi Revolution in Hamilton, and the Wests leagues club in New Lambton.

NSW Health wants anyone who attended those venues between specific times to immediately self-isolate for 14 days from the day they attended and get tested.

The man also visited Queens Wharf Hotel and Sydney Junction Hotel in Hamilton on Saturday and was among the 2570 spectators at the match between the Jets and Western United on Sunday at Newcastle's McDonald Jones Stadium.

Anyone who visited those venues on those dates is considered a casual contact and has been advised to be alert for symptoms.

The man is a close contact of a teenager from St Pius X College in Adamstown who tested positive to the virus.

The high school has closed until next week while authorities trace the boy's close contacts among the 1050 students and 200 staff.

The infected teenager caught the No.26 Hamilton to Adamstown school bus on Monday and everyone on the bus at that time is required to isolate for 14 days and seek testing.

He was also in the Newcastle Jets under 15s squad that played a soccer match against the Stanmore Hawks at Arlington Oval in Dulwich Hill on August 1.

All players in that game are required to isolate for 14 days and all the teen's close contacts will be notified and must also isolate.

Hunter New England Local Health District said it was still investigating where the boy contracted the virus.

The teenager is among the 12 new cases reported in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday.

The other cases include one linked to the Apollo Restaurant in Potts Point, one who attended the Mounties club in Mount Pritchard and eight who are household contacts of known cases.

There are now 107 cases associated with Thai Rock restaurant in Wetherill Park, 58 linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster, 50 connected with the funeral cluster and 32 linked to the Potts Point cluster.

Another case is a Sydney man in his 20s who dined at the Jambo Jambo African restaurant in Glebe on July 31 from 7pm to 8.30pm. Anyone who attended the restaurant at that time has been directed to immediately self-isolate and get tested.

The man also visited several other inner-city venues between Friday and Sunday but patrons at these places are classified as casual contacts and just need to watch for COVID-19 symptoms. Health authorities are investigating how the man became infected.

A primary school in western Sydney has also been closed for deep cleaning and contact tracing after a COVID-19 case was identified in that school community.

All students and staff at St Margaret Mary's Primary School in Merrylands were on Wednesday ordered to self-isolate after a COVID-positive case attended the school.

The Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta said it was supporting NSW Health's contact tracing efforts.