Leaders play down food shortage fears

Political leaders have sought to reassure Australians about the food supply amid tough new restrictions to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Industry groups have urged leaders to ensure the Stage Four lockdown in Victoria and measures rolled out in other states, as well as the shortage of fruit and vegetable pickers, don't stifle the flow of food.

The Morrison government has raised concerns the reduction in warehouse and distribution capacity in Victoria could sap supply in other parts of Australia.

But Victorian Premier Dan Andrews says he's struck a delicate balance as the state enters the country's harshest lockdown and recorded 471 new infections.

"A lot of work has gone into driving down staff levels but, at the same time, protecting the amount of product that will be on supermarket shelves," he told reporters in Melbourne.

"That's our aim. That's what we think we can confidently deliver."

Business leaders and senior government figures have held a series of rolling meetings over the past week over fears the clampdown on warehouses and uncertainty in the transport sector could trigger national food shortages.

Supermarket distribution centres and medical warehouses will have an extra two days to comply with restrictions.

From midnight on Sunday they will be forced to reduce capacity by a third.

Red meat processors will switch to 66 per cent, while abattoirs with 25 or fewer staff will be exempt.

Poultry will only fall to 80 per cent capacity in a bid to avoid birds being destroyed but not processed, which would have sparked significant chicken shortages.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the federal government had made Victoria aware of the possible knock-on effects for supply chains in other parts of the country.

Ai Group chief Innes Willox said while progress seemed slow, the Victorian government was working to address industry concerns about the "lack of clarity and the range of anomalies" in the initial information about restrictions and closures.

Federal Industry Minister Karen Andrews said industry groups were not "crying wolf" with concerns about supply chains, but doesn't believe there will be food shortages.

"As long as people are sensible, buying what they need, don't stockpile it, don't hoard it - I'm not envisaging that there's going to be major problems," Ms Andrews told ABC radio.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said people should not be concerned about food supplies.

"We'll work together to make sure food supplies still get through," he said.

Food South Australia says the supply situation continues to be "highly dynamic", with a heightened risk likely in SA in the coming weeks.

At the farm end of the chain, an inquiry has heard the number of people in Australia on the working holiday visa - crucial to fruit and vegetable picking - has been almost slashed in half to about 80,000 people this year because of coronavirus travel restrictions.

"We do feel we're getting to a crunch time where we need support, some assurances on access to labour or we will have fruit and vegetables unharvested, or in many cases certain crops not even planted," Ausveg chief James Whiteside said.

Victoria recorded eight deaths on Thursday, taking the national toll to 255.

NSW had 12 new cases.

The coronavirus-free ACT will allow strip clubs, brothels, dine-in food courts and 24-hour gyms to reopen from next week.