National

Aussies urged to reach out to mates in Vic

By AAP Newswire

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Australians have been urged to check in with friends and family in Victoria as the state continues to record hundreds of new coronavirus cases.

From Thursday essential workers in Melbourne will be required to show a permit if pulled over by police to prove they're allowed to leave their homes.

Victoria is in a declared state of disaster and stage four restrictions, including a curfew, have been imposed on Melbourne.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd has urged Victorians to look after their mental health and for other Australians to offer their support.

"A surprise phone call, an email, a video catch-up, even a card or a letter with positive messages of love or support can make a big difference to our family members and our friends in Victoria," he told reporters in Canberra.

There were 739 virus cases across Australia on Wednesday, including 723 in Victoria.

The state also recorded a grim record of 15 deaths, including a man in his 30s .

Professor Kidd says it could be several days before the tough restrictions result in less cases.

"I hope it won't be the case, but it may be, that the numbers will go even higher over the coming days before they start to come down as a result of the impact of the restrictions and the changes in behaviour among the population."

Queensland will close to people from NSW and the ACT from 1am on Saturday, despite Canberra having no active cases and not recording a new infection for almost a month.

NSW recorded 12 new cases on Tuesday with only one without a known source.

Western Australia recorded one new case after a returned overseas traveller tested positive while in hotel quarantine.

Travellers returning from Victoria to NSW will be required to go into hotel quarantine at their own expense as of Friday.

The federal government has announced a package for Victorian childcare, to ensure spots, jobs and centres are secure during the lockdown.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is also offering other states and territories to join Victoria in receiving $1500 payments for workers without sick leave.

Unions and Labor have been pushing for a national scheme, stressing the need to prevent outbreaks triggered by workplace transmission.

Latest articles

World

World rallies to help Lebanon after blast

Countries across the world are offering their help to Lebanon as it struggles to deal with the aftermath of a chemical explosion that devastated Beirut.

AAP Newswire
World

Beirut toll rises to 135, port arrests

Lebanon’s government has ordered the detention of port officials in Beirut, after a massive explosion in a stockpile of dangerous chemicals.

AAP Newswire
World

UK made ‘critical errors’ in pandemic

A parliamentary committee has identified failings in the British government’s response to coronavirus, particularly in quarantine measures and border control.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

NT woman tests positive for COVID-19

A woman from Darwin has tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory to 34.

AAP Newswire
National

Panel delivers review for war hero Sheean

Scott Morrison will on Friday receive the findings of an expert panel tasked with reviewing the decision to deny Teddy Sheean a posthumous Victoria Cross.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus-hit Vic enters ‘state of disaster’

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won’t be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under ‘stage four’ COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire