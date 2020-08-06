Next four days crucial, says Palaszczuk

Queenslanders are waiting anxiously to find out if efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus in the state have been successful.

It has been almost two weeks since two COVID-19-infected teens dodged quarantine and spent days moving about the community.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says there were no new cases overnight but health officials remain watchful.

"The next four days is still very crucial," she told reporters on Thursday.

"If you are sick, stay at home and get tested."

"That is absolutely critical."

The premier's plea comes hours after Health Minister Steven Miles said health officials didn't know how a 68-year-old woman became infected.

The Ipswich woman, who was the state's third locally-acquired case in the past week, has since returned a negative result.

"She certainly tested positive on that first test and that's why we reported it," he told ABC radio.

"Subsequent tests came back negative and so we're just working through what's happened there."

Queensland will close its border with NSW and ban ACT residents from 1am on Saturday when Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young declares them coronavirus hotspots.

People returning to the state after this will have to enter a 14-day hotel quarantine at their own expense.

Road access will be blocked to all vehicles except those from border communities, with a list of exempt postcodes to be released in coming days.

The current restriction on people travelling from Victoria remains in place.

People from non-hotspot locations will have to travel by air or via the Northern Territory border.

The decision to close the border will be reviewed at the end of August.