National

Next four days crucial for Qld: Palaszczuk

By AAP Newswire

Queensland border road checkpoint. - AAP

1 of 1

Queenslanders are waiting anxiously to find out if efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus in the state have been successful.

It has been almost two weeks since two COVID-19-infected teens dodged quarantine and spent days moving about the community.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says there were no new cases overnight but health officials remain on high alert.

"The next four days is still very crucial," she told reporters on Thursday.

"If you are sick, stay at home and get tested."

"That is absolutely critical."

The premier urged people to be vigilant to stop the spread of the virus.

"As we can see it only takes one or two cases for this virus to take hold," she said.

"So everyone has a social responsibility to do the right thing."

The premier's plea comes hours after Health Minister Steven Miles said health officials didn't know how a 68-year-old woman became infected.

The Ipswich woman, who was the state's third locally acquired case in the past week, has since returned a negative result.

"She certainly tested positive on that first test and that's why we reported it," he told ABC radio.

"Subsequent tests came back negative and so we're just working through what's happened there."

Queensland will close its border with NSW and ban ACT residents from 1am on Saturday when Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young declares them coronavirus hotspots.

People returning to the state after this will have to enter a 14-day hotel quarantine at their own expense.

The premier defended the decision to close the borders, saying health officials were concerned about the continued spread of the virus in southern states.

"We are in a world pandemic. It only takes one or two people coming into Queensland and we could have a situation like is unfolding in Victoria," she said.

"I do not want that to happen here."

She acknowledged that businesses would be hard-hit by the border closure but said the impact on the economy of a second wave of coronavirus would be worse.

"It would be in excess of $4.8 billion," she said of the loss if the state was forced into lockdown.

Road access will be blocked to all vehicles once the border closes except those from border communities, with a list of exempt postcodes to be released in coming days.

The restriction on people travelling from Victoria remains in place.

People from non-hotspot locations will have to travel by air or via the Northern Territory border.

The decision to close the border will be reviewed at the end of August.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton psychologists brace for need in wake of homelessness crisis

Greater Shepparton mental health services are bracing for a surge in mental illness as local homelessness numbers continue to rise. Pure Empowerment director Rachael Willis said mental health issues and homelessness were “a double-edged sword”...

Charmayne Allison
News

Knight Street Multi-Aged Learning thanks emergency workers with new sign

Knight Street Multi-Age Learning has shown its gratitude to all emergency workers with a new sign out the front of the centre. The sign features a doctor/nurse, firefighter, SES volunteer, police officer, soldier and paramedic alongside a ‘thank...

Madi Chwasta
News

Chee Kin Foo wanted on warrant

Alternatively a confidential report can be made at www. crimestoppersvic. com. au

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

NT woman tests positive for COVID-19

A woman from Darwin has tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory to 34.

AAP Newswire
National

Panel delivers review for war hero Sheean

Scott Morrison will on Friday receive the findings of an expert panel tasked with reviewing the decision to deny Teddy Sheean a posthumous Victoria Cross.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus-hit Vic enters ‘state of disaster’

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won’t be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under ‘stage four’ COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire