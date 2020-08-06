Health minster defends Qld border lockdown

Queensland's health minister has defended a decision to shut its border this week after the state recorded just 21 new cases in the past month.

The state will close its border with NSW and ban ACT residents from 1am on Saturday.

Queenslanders returning after this time will have to enter a 14-day hotel quarantine at their own expense.

Road access will be blocked to all vehicles except those from border communities, with a list of exempt postcodes to be released in coming days.

Health Minister Steven Miles says its southern neighbour has been doing a very good job of managing its cases but escalating numbers in Victoria prompted the lockdown.

Queensland has just 11 active cases.

Investigations are ongoing into the state's only new infection on Wednesday after follow-up testing returned a negative result.

The 68-year-old Ipswich woman was the state's third locally acquired case in the past week.

But Victoria's escalating infections showed how one case of community transmission could quickly lead to dozens "if not hundreds", Mr Miles told ABC radio on Thursday.

The decision to reimpose a hard border lockdown was based on the medical advice of the state's chief health officer, he said.

The decision came after Queensland police charged more than a dozen people caught allegedly sneaking back into the state from coronavirus hotspots.

Mr Miles claimed people from NSW were travelling to Canberra to get around quarantine restrictions before admitting only one man stood accused of abusing the loophole.

Neither the NSW premier nor chief minister of ACT were informed of the shutdown before Wednesday's announcement.

Businesses also expressed their surprise at the lockdown coming less than a month after Queensland reopened its borders on July 10.

Accommodation Association chief executive Dean Long said the decision had come without warning and would lead to job losses across the tourism industry.

"The closing of Queensland's border to the whole of NSW and the ACT when there have been just 21 cases in total over the past month, less than one case a day, is extremely disappointing," he said on Wednesday.

An estimated 10,000 beds pre-booked for August would now be lost across its member hotels and motels.

Queensland's border closures will be reviewed at the end of August.