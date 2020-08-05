National

Investigators to get new dark web powers

By AAP Newswire

Concept photograph depicting cyber security (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Federal police and organised crime investigators will be empowered to kick down the digital door of criminals hiding in the dark web under a $1.7 billion government cyber security strategy.

The law change will allow the Australian Federal Police and Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission to identify individuals and their networks engaging in serious criminal internet activity.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the $1.66 billion in spending represented the largest ever government financial commitment to cyber security.

It would also involve bolstering the cyber security of small and medium sized businesses and universities and helping families become more cyber aware.

"The 2020 strategy means that cyber security is a fundamental part of everyday life, so Australians can reap the benefits of the internet and the digital economy safely, and with confidence," Mr Morrison said.

"We will protect our vital infrastructure and services from cyber attacks. We will support businesses to protect themselves so they can succeed in the digital economy.

"We will track criminals in the darkest corners of the internet to protect our families and children."

Currently the AFP and the ACIC can only collect communications in relation to an investigation of a particular person or device, connected with a specific offence, under warrant.

But the dark web and encrypted communications apps make identifying suspects extremely difficult.

The new laws to be put to federal parliament would give the AFP and ACIC easier access to the computers used by criminals.

The plan will also provide $66 million towards a study of vulnerabilities in Australia's major critical infrastructure and $67 million to improve collaboration between cyber security centres.

Cyber threats have risen during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the first half of 2020, the Australian Cyber Security Centre identified and disrupted dozens of COVID-19 themed campaigns designed to distribute malicious software or harvest personal and financial information.

It is estimated that cyber incidents targeting small, medium and large businesses cost the economy up to $29 billion a year, with more businesses choosing to go online to sell their goods and services during the pandemic period.

In the past 12 months, the ACSC responded to 2166 cyber security incidents, but the real figure is believed to be much higher.

Latest articles

National

Renters lost pay but not paying less rent

A survey of renters shows that while most lost income because of the coronavirus pandemic, only a sliver received a reduction in rent.

AAP Newswire
National

Investigators to get new dark web powers

The Morrison government’s $1.7 billion cyber security strategy will boost police powers to investigate crime and enlist families and businesses to tackle crime.

AAP Newswire
National

Australian killed in massive Beirut blast

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed an Australian was killed in a deadly blast that sent shockwaves across the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

NT woman tests positive for COVID-19

A woman from Darwin has tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory to 34.

AAP Newswire
National

Panel delivers review for war hero Sheean

Scott Morrison will on Friday receive the findings of an expert panel tasked with reviewing the decision to deny Teddy Sheean a posthumous Victoria Cross.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus-hit Vic enters ‘state of disaster’

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won’t be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under ‘stage four’ COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire