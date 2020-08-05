National

NSW cops charged with attempted rape

By AAP Newswire

Two serving NSW police officers have been refused bail after being charged with attempted rape and the production of child abuse material.

Senior constables Angelo Franco Dellosa, 30, and James Delinicolis, 29, were on Wednesday morning arrested in western Sydney and taken to Hurstville Police Station.

Dellosa was charged with aggravated sexual assault, attempted aggravated sexual assault in company and the production of child abuse material.

Delinicolis was charged with attempted aggravated sexual assault in company, the production of child abuse material and misconduct in public office.

Both appeared at Sutherland Local Court on Wednesday and were refused bail by magistrate Joy Boulos to appear at Central Local Court on September 15.

Dellosa and Delinicolis have been suspended without pay.

The charges stem from incidents that occurred in or before June 2020.

NSW Police in a statement on Wednesday said the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission has been briefed on the investigation, which is continuing.

