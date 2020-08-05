Dad chides stepson over missing NSW teen

The father of a Sydney teenager who has been missing for nearly eight years asked his stepson via video link: "What have you done to my kid?"

Maiko Bohnenkamp was giving evidence at the inquest into his daughter Katrina Bohnenkamp's disappearance before he turned to Rick Olden, who was appearing from Bathurst Correctional Centre, and said: "Rick wake up to yourself."

"What have you done to my kid? If I find out you have (done something) you're in trouble boy," Mr Bohnenkamp said on Wednesday.

Katrina was 15 the last time she was seen alive in October 2012 at her father's Strathfield boarding house.

What happened in her final moments have been contested over three days before deputy state coroner Carmel Forbes.

On Tuesday senior counsel Philip Strickland replayed video footage of Olden, who said he saw his stepsister's "lifeless" body with her father standing over it.

Olden claims the pair - both long term drug addicts at the time - then lay her unconscious body on a couch that was disposed of three weeks later. But Mr Bohnenkamp has vehemently denied ever acting violently towards his children.

Mr Bohnenkamp says one of the last times he had a father-daughter moment with Katrina he had questioned her about revelations she was using ice.

He denies ever losing his temper over Katrina's drug use, saying it hit a nerve and made him feel guilty.

"When I say I lose it, I lose it because I don't feel adequate enough as a dad," Mr Bohnenkamp said.

He was questioned why it took three months for him to ask his other stepdaughters for help in locating Katrina via social media.

Katrina had been absconding from her guardian care home all hours of the night to visit her father, who presumed at the time she had just run off again.

"Katrina is still just missing in my mind ... I know how the seedy side of life works," Mr Bohnenkamp said.

The inquest continues.