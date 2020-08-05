National

Watchdog aiming to speed up bank refunds

By AAP Newswire

Australian notes and coins (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's corporate watchdog is frustrated with financial institutions dragging their feet in repaying wronged customers, more than 18 months on from the damning banking royal commission.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission is issuing new guidelines to speed up the process.

ASIC deputy Chair Karen Chester told a parliamentary committee she is "disappointment with the efficiency with which some of these remediation programs are being deployed."

But Ms Chester is hopeful the guidelines will deal with the program.

ASIC is overseeing 89 remediation activities across the financial services and wealth management sectors.

Ms Chester said $828 million had been returned to customers since the royal commission.

ASIC expects at least $2.99 billion to be returned to more than two million customers over the next 18 months.

Ms Chester believes banks and other financial services firms can do a much better job.

"Not just in terms of the timeliness, but also setting things right and sometimes erring on the side of generosity in setting things right to get the money out more quickly," she told the virtual hearing on Wednesday.

Latest articles

News

Guthrie St Primary School foundation students celebrate 100 days

Foundation students at Guthrie St Primary School celebrated 100 days of learning on Monday, with teachers ensuring the students recognised the milestone before remote learning returned. The youngsters spent the day dressed as 100-year-olds, with...

Liz Mellino
News

Mask for all - donation helps keep homeless safe

Five-hundred masks will make their way through the streets of Shepparton and land on the faces of some of the region’s most vulnerable people. Greater Shepparton homelessness advocate Kim O’Keeffe teamed up with Vital Health Checks...

Morgan Dyer
News

Going, going ... but not quite gone

When Alan Rossignoli closed the door of his Wyndham St real estate business last week, he ended more than 40 years of Shepparton CBD presence. But the Rossignoli name has been synonymous with Shepparton real estate for much longer. John Lewis talked...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

NT woman tests positive for COVID-19

A woman from Darwin has tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory to 34.

AAP Newswire
National

Panel delivers review for war hero Sheean

Scott Morrison will on Friday receive the findings of an expert panel tasked with reviewing the decision to deny Teddy Sheean a posthumous Victoria Cross.

AAP Newswire