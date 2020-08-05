NSW man charged over child abuse network

A NSW Central Coast man is facing almost 90 charges following an investigation into the sexual abuse and exploitation of local children.

Australian Federal Police on Tuesday laid an additional 80 charges against the 29-year-old Wyong man, the first person arrested under an ongoing child protection investigation known as Operation Arkstone.

It has uncovered an Australian online network of offenders accused of abusing and exploiting local children and sharing the abuse online.

The investigation began early this year after a tip-off from the US National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children to the AFP's Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation, the AFP said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Wyong man was first arrested in February for allegedly distributing and receiving child abuse material online and was initially charged with nine offences.

Investigators followed the digital trail from seized electronic items after searching his home, allegedly uncovering other offenders around Australia and making further arrests.

The man appeared before Wyong Local Court on Tuesday and was charged with 80 new offences relating to the abuse of a child known to him and sharing the material online.

The new charges include producing child abuse material, using a child under 14 for production of child abuse material, sexual acts towards a child under 10 for production of child abuse material and disseminating child abuse material.

The AFP says it is likely further victims and offenders will be identified.

Police say the operation serves as a warning to online offenders that the internet does not provide an anonymous veil.

"Operation Arkstone has uncovered this network of alleged offenders thanks to the dedicated work of our investigators, digital forensics specialists and our Interpol-trained victim identification experts," AFP Eastern Command Child Protection Operations Detective Sergeant Joel Wheeler said.

"They had to comb hours of disturbing content looking for clues to find these people allegedly preying on Australian children, to bring them to justice.

"We are continuing to try to identify others who are involved in this disturbing network, and hunt them down and unmask them from the anonymity of the internet and put them before the courts."

The operation was conducted with the support of the US Homeland Security Investigations under HSI's Operation Predator - an international initiative to protect children from sexual predators.