Second arrest over SA bashing murder

By AAP Newswire

A second man has been charged with the bashing murder of Mark Boyce in Adelaide in 2017.

The 31-year-old was arrested over the killing on Wednesday and is expected to face Adelaide Magistrates Court.

His arrest follows last year's conviction of Hells Angels bikie Joshua Grant, who is serving a minimum 20-year jail sentence.

Mr Boyce, 36, suffered a fatal brain injury when he was punched, kicked and stomped on outside his home at Elizabeth South, in Adelaide's north, in January 2017.

He was admitted to hospital but died from his injuries about a week later.

Sentencing Grant last year, Supreme Court Justice Tim Stanley described the attack as savage, brutal and completely unjustified.

"The utter pointlessness of his death can only accentuate the grief of those who knew and loved him," the judge said.

On Wednesday, police said two vehicles transported Mr Boyce's three assailants to and from the scene.

In September last year, one of the vehicles, a Toyota Echo was found four metres underground, cut up and burned, on a Hells Angels Motorcycle Club property.

Police allege the owner of that vehicle is the second man arrested and charged with murder.

Detectives are still searching for the second vehicle, a Toyota Rav 4.

"This has been a challenging and lengthy inquiry, which will continue as we seek to build a brief of evidence against the third suspect," Detective Superintendent Des Bray said.

