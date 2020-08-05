National

Qld nurse in court on sex assault charge

By AAP Newswire

A Queensland nurse who allegedly dosed a woman he met on a dating app with sedatives before sexually assaulting her has been denied bail

The 30-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared by videolink in a Brisbane court on a string of offences including stupefying to commit an indictable offence, stalking and making recordings in breach of privacy.

Police allege a woman in her early 20s was sexually assaulted inside a Brisbane city apartment last month.

The nurse allegedly drugged the woman with sedatives police believe came from the southeast Queensland hospital where he works.

The stalking charge relates to another victim.

Magistrate Anthony Gett denied the man bail on Wednesday saying he had serious concerns about the method and nature of the alleged offences.

The court heard police have seized two phones and a computer to look for evidence as the man used social media platforms like Tinder and Snapchat to meet women.

The man is expected to appear in court on August 24.

