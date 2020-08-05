National

Man charged with murder of Sydney woman

By AAP Newswire

A 25-year-old man will remain in custody accused of breaking into the home of a Sydney woman he was stalking and fatally stabbing her.

Daiane Pelegrinia, 33, was attacked at Oatlands in Sydney's north on Monday afternoon when she returned to her apartment with a friend.

She died shortly after arriving at Westmead Hospital.

"She don't deserve this," her ex-husband Marcel Antunes De Ataide told Nine News.

David Tran, who was known to Ms Pelegrinia, was arrested at the scene.

He sent threatening messages to the Brazilian woman and had lain in wait for her in her home, police say.

After Tran was assessed at hospital on Monday evening, police charged him with murder.

He's also charged with using a carriage service to menace, entering a dwelling with intent to steal and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Tran did not appear at Parramatta Local Court on Wednesday when his case was mentioned.

"(There's) no application for bail," lawyer Mostafa Daoudie told the court.

Tran was remanded in custody ahead of a court mention on September 16.

