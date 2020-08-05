National

No bail for Samah Baker’s alleged killer

By AAP Newswire

Samah Baker (file image) - AAP

A man accused of murdering his on-again off-again girlfriend whose body has never been found has been refused bail in the NSW Supreme Court.

Hurstville Grove man James Hachem, 34, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Samah Baker, 30, in January 2019 and his trial is due to start in June 2021.

They had known each other for about 15 years and were said by the Crown to have been in an "intermittent intimate relationship".

In refusing Hachem bail on Wednesday, Justice Geoffrey Bellew said the crown case "was not demonstrably weak".

The Crown alleges Hachem was the last person to have seen Ms Baker alive and was jealous of her new relationship with another man.

He allegedly concocted a story that his parents had been involved in a car accident to lure her outside of her Parramatta unit in the early hours of January 4, 2019.

In arguing for bail, his lawyer referred to the long delay before Hachem faced trial and the need for him to take over minding his elderly parents, so his brother could work to fund his legal representation.

But Justice Bellew said no reason had been advanced as to why Hachem needed to be privately funded at his trial, instead of applying for legal aid.

