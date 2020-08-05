National

NSW birth certificates recognise adoption

By AAP Newswire

NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman - AAP

1 of 1

Anyone adopted in NSW will soon be able to acknowledge their birth parents and siblings as well as their adopted family on their birth certificate.

Attorney General Mark Speakman says the new inclusive birth certificates will modernise the most important legal identity document by including an adopted person's full history.

"For many adopted people, their current birth certificate does not reflect their life story, who they are and where they came from," Mr Speakman said on Wednesday

Legislative amendments to the Adoption Act 2000 and the Births, Deaths and Marriages Registration Act are in response to lobbying from adopted people as well as legal experts.

Adopted people will now have the option to use a birth certificate that includes information about their parents and siblings at birth, as well as their parents and siblings after they have been adopted.

Under the current law, a birth certificate issued by the Registrar of Births Deaths & Marriages after a person is adopted can only record the child's adoptive parents and any adoptive siblings, making no reference to the birth parents.

Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services Gareth Ward said making an integrated birth certificate available to adopted people aligns with contemporary "open" adoption practices.

"Today we mark a further step away from the secrecy associated with the adoption policies of the past," Mr Ward said.

"Open adoption means that adoptive and birth families now know about each other, exchange information and often have direct contact to enable children to connect with and understand their background.

"Following the proposed amendments, newly adopted people will be issued with an IBC along with the existing post adoptive birth certificate that is provided after adoption. Both will be legal identity documents, allowing the adopted person to use whichever one they prefer.

People adopted before the reforms can contact the Registry of Births, Deaths & Marriages to find out how they can apply for an IBC.

Latest articles

News

Mask for all - donation helps keep homeless safe

Five-hundred masks will make their way through the streets of Shepparton and land on the faces of some of the region’s most vulnerable people. Greater Shepparton homelessness advocate Kim O’Keeffe teamed up with Vital Health Checks...

Morgan Dyer
News

Going, going ... but not quite gone

When Alan Rossignoli closed the door of his Wyndham St real estate business last week, he ended more than 40 years of Shepparton CBD presence. But the Rossignoli name has been synonymous with Shepparton real estate for much longer. John Lewis talked...

John Lewis
News

Shepparton mother sent to jail for using stolen bank card

A Shepparton mother has been sentenced to 14 days’ imprisonment after using a bank card which had been stolen by a co-accused during an alleged aggravated burglary. Chantal Spencer, 37, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Monday where...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Panel delivers review for war hero Sheean

Scott Morrison will on Friday receive the findings of an expert panel tasked with reviewing the decision to deny Teddy Sheean a posthumous Victoria Cross.

AAP Newswire
National

NT woman tests positive for COVID-19

A woman from Darwin has tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory to 34.

AAP Newswire