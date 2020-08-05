National

Virgin Australia to shed about 3000 jobs

By AAP Newswire

Virgin Australia terminal at Brisbane domestic airport - AAP

1 of 1

About 3000 jobs will go at Virgin Australia under a trimmed-down vision of the carrier, which has been hit by turmoil in the aviation market caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline, which is readying to exit voluntary administration under new owners, says its plan to cut costs, shed aircraft and refocus on domestic and short-haul international travel means it can't support more than 6000 jobs.

"While these changes are important to manage the impact of COVID-19, they involve some very tough decisions," Virgin Australia chief executive and managing director Paul Scurrah said on Wednesday.

"We expect approximately 3000 jobs will be impacted as a result of the changes."

This equates to a third of Virgin's workforce.

But when the aviation market recovers, Virgin plans to pick up 2000 extra workers, although it warns that might not be for at least three years.

Mr Scurrah also announced Virgin's low-cost offshoot Tigerair will be shut down due to a lack of customer demand but it may consider resurrecting a similarly positioned carrier in the future.

Meanwhile, Virgin will streamline its fleet by shedding its Boeing 777s, Airbus A330s, Tigerair Airbus A320s.

It will retain the Boeing 737s and regional and charter aircraft.

The airline will concentrate on its core Australian domestic and short-haul international operations and supplier contracts will be reviewed as part of an overall cost-cutting mission.

"Demand for domestic and short-haul international travel is likely to take at least three years to return to pre-COVID-19 levels, with the real chance it could be longer," Mr Scurrah said.

The group has been struggling under billions of dollars worth of debt and the impact of the pandemic on the passenger jet market, which has led to the near-collapse of international travel and a huge slump in domestic markets.

When it was forced into voluntary administration earlier this year, the airline's woes attracted a pack of private equity firms and other parties keen to acquire the airline before Bain Capital came out on top.

While the binding sale agreement with Virgin's administrators is still to be ticked off by creditors, it's expected to be completed in coming weeks.

Its Brisbane corporate headquarters will be retained, albeit it at new offices in the city's Southbank district.

Latest articles

News

Mask for all - donation helps keep homeless safe

Five-hundred masks will make their way through the streets of Shepparton and land on the faces of some of the region’s most vulnerable people. Greater Shepparton homelessness advocate Kim O’Keeffe teamed up with Vital Health Checks...

Morgan Dyer
News

Going, going ... but not quite gone

When Alan Rossignoli closed the door of his Wyndham St real estate business last week, he ended more than 40 years of Shepparton CBD presence. But the Rossignoli name has been synonymous with Shepparton real estate for much longer. John Lewis talked...

John Lewis
News

Shepparton mother sent to jail for using stolen bank card

A Shepparton mother has been sentenced to 14 days’ imprisonment after using a bank card which had been stolen by a co-accused during an alleged aggravated burglary. Chantal Spencer, 37, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Monday where...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Panel delivers review for war hero Sheean

Scott Morrison will on Friday receive the findings of an expert panel tasked with reviewing the decision to deny Teddy Sheean a posthumous Victoria Cross.

AAP Newswire
National

NT woman tests positive for COVID-19

A woman from Darwin has tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory to 34.

AAP Newswire