Sydney schools reopen after virus cases

A number of Sydney students and teachers are waiting to see if they have contracted coronavirus after three pupils at two schools in the city's southwest tested positive.

The three cases - one student from Bonnyrigg High School and two from Greenway Park Public School - are all linked to the growing Mounties Club cluster in Mount Pritchard.

Both schools were closed on Tuesday for deep cleaning and contact tracing, with students and staff advised to self-isolate and get tested if unwell.

The schools will resume on-campus learning from Wednesday after NSW Health cleared them to reopen.

"The NSW Department of Education and NSW Health have been working closely to ensure the health and safety of all students and staff is maintained," a statement from the education department said.

"This work has included identifying close contacts of the confirmed cases and communicating directly with them regarding their requirement to self-isolate."

NSW recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases from 12,876 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday. One case is in hotel quarantine and all are from known sources.

It comes as NSW health authorities focus on bringing an end to the current chains of transmission across the state by detecting cases early and ensuring people are isolating if necessary.

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant on Tuesday said the state was at a "critical" phase as it responds to an increase in coronavirus cases and the outbreak in Victoria continues.

The Thai Rock Wetherill Park cluster has now reached 103 cases, while the cluster at Potts Point in inner Sydney has reached 28.

"It is important to reiterate that while most cases in the past week have been associated with local clusters and close contact with known cases, some have not been linked, representing unknown chains of transmission," Dr Chant said in a statement.

She urged anyone in isolation to observe the full 14 days of self-quarantine as "early testing may not detect an infection".