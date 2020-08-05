National

Sydney schools reopen after virus cases

By AAP Newswire

Pedestrian at Darling Harbour, Sydney. - AAP

1 of 1

A number of Sydney students and teachers are waiting to see if they have contracted coronavirus after three pupils at two schools in the city's southwest tested positive.

The three cases - one student from Bonnyrigg High School and two from Greenway Park Public School - are all linked to the growing Mounties Club cluster in Mount Pritchard.

Both schools were closed on Tuesday for deep cleaning and contact tracing, with students and staff advised to self-isolate and get tested if unwell.

The schools will resume on-campus learning from Wednesday after NSW Health cleared them to reopen.

"The NSW Department of Education and NSW Health have been working closely to ensure the health and safety of all students and staff is maintained," a statement from the education department said.

"This work has included identifying close contacts of the confirmed cases and communicating directly with them regarding their requirement to self-isolate."

NSW recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases from 12,876 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday. One case is in hotel quarantine and all are from known sources.

It comes as NSW health authorities focus on bringing an end to the current chains of transmission across the state by detecting cases early and ensuring people are isolating if necessary.

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant on Tuesday said the state was at a "critical" phase as it responds to an increase in coronavirus cases and the outbreak in Victoria continues.

The Thai Rock Wetherill Park cluster has now reached 103 cases, while the cluster at Potts Point in inner Sydney has reached 28.

"It is important to reiterate that while most cases in the past week have been associated with local clusters and close contact with known cases, some have not been linked, representing unknown chains of transmission," Dr Chant said in a statement.

She urged anyone in isolation to observe the full 14 days of self-quarantine as "early testing may not detect an infection".

Latest articles

National

Victorians want more public housing: poll

More than three quarters of Victorians support building more homes for people on low incomes and those who are homeless, according to a new poll.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne lockdown retail review demand

Victoria’s stage four, six-week coronavirus restrictions should be reviewed in an effort to stem the devastation of the retail sector, Wesfarmers says.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney schools reopen after virus cases

A number of students and teachers are in self-isolation after three pupils tested positive for the coronavirus at two southwest Sydney schools.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Panel delivers review for war hero Sheean

Scott Morrison will on Friday receive the findings of an expert panel tasked with reviewing the decision to deny Teddy Sheean a posthumous Victoria Cross.

AAP Newswire
National

NT woman tests positive for COVID-19

A woman from Darwin has tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory to 34.

AAP Newswire