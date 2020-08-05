Sydney airport health protocols ‘rigorous’

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has defended Sydney's "rigorous" airport procedures designed to stop the spread of coronavirus from Victoria to NSW but says she's willing to do more if required.

"Please know that we do have very rigorous processes in place ... it's literally a handful of Victorians that need to be in NSW," she told ABC TV on Wednesday.

Many people coming from Victoria were NSW residents who went through a rigorous process, "whether it's at the border if they're in their cars, or at the airport", she said.

While up to 200 people had been flying in from Victoria every day, Ms Berejiklian insisted the lockdown conditions imposed on Melbourne and Victoria would limit the number of people even able to leave their homes.

"So that will, we believe, have a positive impact on the number of people trying to get to NSW," she said.

Under current protocols, people arriving at Sydney airport are given a mask and asked to wear it on the way to their accommodation but Ms Berejiklian said police had asked the government "to look at that".

"The feedback I've had from police is that the very vast majority of our citizens are very willing to take the advice in doing the right thing," she said.

"If they give us advice to look at something, of course we'll do that and we'll look at that advice."

She rejected the need for mandatory hotel quarantine for travellers returning from Victoria, saying some people were put into those hotels if health authorities thought it was required but it wasn't warranted "for every single person".

"Then the question is - how does that differ from someone who has been asked to self-isolate because they were at a restaurant or they're with a direct contact? There are lots of rules we have in place at the moment which relies on people doing the right thing," she said.

"No border, unfortunately, is impenetrable. We can be as tough as we like, but other states have experienced that people do get through, without the best motives at times. That's why we need to be on high alert. If there's more we need to do, of course we will."

A number of Sydney students and teachers are waiting to see if they have contracted coronavirus after three pupils at two schools in the city's southwest tested positive.

The three cases - one student from Bonnyrigg High School and two from Greenway Park Public School - are linked to the growing Mounties Club cluster in Mount Pritchard.

Both schools were closed on Tuesday for deep cleaning and contact tracing, with students and staff advised to self-isolate and get tested if unwell.

The schools resumed on-campus learning from Wednesday after NSW Health cleared them to reopen.

NSW recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases from 12,876 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday. One case is in hotel quarantine and all are from known sources.