Qld border closure another blow to tourism

Queensland's tourism chief says the state's latest border lockdown will put hundreds of thousands of jobs at risk in an industry already "punch drunk" from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state will close its border to NSW and the ACT this week after people continued to flout the state's mandatory quarantine.

From 1am on Saturday, returning Queenslanders will have to pay for 14-day hotel quarantine, while all visitors will be denied entry, with rare exemptions.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she wants to avoid the damage inflicted on Victoria's economy from a second COVID-19 lockdown.

"Victoria hasn't improved as we hoped and I won't wait for NSW to get any worse," she told reporters on Wednesday.

"I will not risk the safety of Queenslanders and I will not risk our economy."

However, the head of Queensland's Tourism Industry Council says the move will sap industry confidence and its ability to plan for the future.

"It's another blow for an industry punch drunk from six months of bad news," Daniel Gschwind said.

He is set to meet Tourism Minister Kate Jones on Wednesday.

Queenslanders have been urged to return home, with road access to be blocked to all vehicles except those from border communities and essential workers.

Health Minister Stephen Miles said the hard border closure had singled out the ACT following cases of people trying to skirt quarantine by flying in from Canberra.

"We've seen people go to great lengths to avoid our border lockdown."

A man will face court after allegedly trying to dodge quarantine by driving from NSW to the ACT and catching a flight to Brisbane before heading on to Cairns.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said the man allegedly told police he was "frustrated" with the restrictions and "wanted to go to work".

The new border closures come after the state removed a loophole allowing diplomats and consular officials to be exempt from hotel quarantine in Queensland.

The ban comes in to effect as Queensland police have cleared a man of wrongdoing after he travelled into the state on a diplomatic exemption.

The man in his 20s flew from Kabul to Sydney then on to the Sunshine Coast on Friday.

Ms Palaszczuk has said he had an exemption provided by NSW authorities and a Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade letter.

However, it was later revealed the man was not a consular staff member but a private security contractor.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday and is in self-isolation with his wife in Toowoomba.

DFAT have denied they assisted in the man's exemption application, which was apparently drafted on a department letterhead.

More than a dozen notices have been issued in the past week to people for allegedly lying on border entry paperwork.

The state recorded one new case on Wednesday after a 68-year-old Ipswich woman tested positive, with contact tracing underway.

About 85,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the past week. There are 11 active cases.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the large number of tests had delayed results times from several hours to a few days.

She urged anyone with symptoms to stay home and isolate while they awaited their results.

Meanwhile, three men caught trying to dodge quarantine after travelling from Melbourne have had their first coronavirus test come back negative.

The men, aged 23, 25 and 29, failed to declare they had been to the hotspot when they crossed into the state at Coolangatta.

They were issued with court notices and investigations continue.