Qld bans diplomat quarantine exemptions

By AAP Newswire

Diplomats and consular official returning from COVID-19 hotspots will no longer be exempt from hotel quarantine in Queensland, after a coronavirus-infected contractor used the loophole to enter the state.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk initially said she would raise the issue at national cabinet on Friday, but on Tuesday evening said she could not wait for a nationally consistent approach.

The ban comes in to effect as Queensland police investigate the documents provided by the contractor.

The man in his 20s flew from Kabul to Sydney, then onto the Sunshine Coast on Friday.

Ms Palaszczuk says he had an exemption provided by the NSW authorities and a Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade letter.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday and is now in self-isolation with his wife in Toowoomba.

However, it has since been revealed the man is not a consular staff member, but a private security contractor.

"If there is any suggestion that it is not an authentic letter, then that needs to be investigated by police," she told reporters on Tuesday.

"We need it investigated and I have asked my department to (also) talk to DFAT."

It comes as health authorities continue their attempts to trace 14 people who were on the Jetstar flight with the man to Maroochydore on Friday.

