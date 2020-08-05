National

Rio sorry for destruction of ancient sites

By AAP Newswire

Pilbara, Western Australia - AAP

1 of 1

Mining giant Rio Tinto insists it is determined to prevent a repeat of its destruction of ancient heritage sites in Western Australia's north.

Rio sparked international outrage in May when it blew up the 46,000-year-old Juukan Gorge rock shelters on Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) country in the Pilbara region.

The company had secured consent under WA's Aboriginal Heritage Act but has since apologised to the traditional owners.

Chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques will on Friday front a Senate inquiry which is examining the destruction.

In a submission to the inquiry, Rio has apologised to the PKKP people and conceded the destruction should never have occurred.

"We are determined to learn the lessons to ensure that the destruction of heritage sites of exceptional archaeological and cultural significance, such as the Juukan rock shelters, never occurs again," the submission said.

Rio's submission outlines the steps the company took prior to the blast, including signing an agreement with the PKKP people in 2011 to proceed with mining operations and securing approval from the WA government in 2013.

But it also concedes it overlooked new information that came to light after a 2013 ethnographic survey and three excavations of the shelters the following year.

A report published in 2018 revealed the uncovering of 7000 artefacts including grinding stones, a bone sharpened into a tool and 4000-year-old braided hair.

"Several further opportunities were missed at this stage to pause and reflect on whether the agreed plan of ex-situ preservation of the heritage material discovered within the rock shelters was sufficient or whether the rock shelters themselves should be also preserved," Rio's submission said.

PKKP representative John Ashburton said the Juukan destruction had left traditional owners deeply troubled and saddened.

Mr Jacques said Rio's focus was strengthening its partnership with the PKKP and taking actions to strengthen its management of heritage matters.

Latest articles

National

Victorians want more public housing: poll

More than three quarters of Victorians support building more homes for people on low incomes and those who are homeless, according to a new poll.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne lockdown retail review demand

Victoria’s stage four, six-week coronavirus restrictions should be reviewed in an effort to stem the devastation of the retail sector, Wesfarmers says.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney schools reopen after virus cases

A number of students and teachers are in self-isolation after three pupils tested positive for the coronavirus at two southwest Sydney schools.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Panel delivers review for war hero Sheean

Scott Morrison will on Friday receive the findings of an expert panel tasked with reviewing the decision to deny Teddy Sheean a posthumous Victoria Cross.

AAP Newswire
National

NT woman tests positive for COVID-19

A woman from Darwin has tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory to 34.

AAP Newswire