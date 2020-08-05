National

Some virus measure reimposed in SA

By AAP Newswire

South Australia has reimposed some coronavirus restrictions amid rising concern over a cluster of new cases in Adelaide.

Family gatherings have been reduced to a maximum of 10 people, down from 50, and pubs, restaurants and other licensed premises can only serve seated patrons.

SA is also reviewing the density requirements, which currently allow one person to every two square metres, and is likely to halve the number of people allowed to attend AFL games to 10,000.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier says while the tougher measures are unfortunate they are necessary to stop the current situation worsening.

Two new positive tests were reported on Tuesday, one involving a woman in her 20s linked to the emerging cluster centred on Adelaide's inner-northern suburbs.

SA Health issued an alert for anyone who visited a fitness centre, a juice bar and a retail carpet outlet on various days last week, urging them to self-isolate and get tested if they develop symptoms.

The alert applies to anyone who visited Fernwood Fitness Centre in Salisbury Downs at 6-8.30pm on August 1, Agha Juice House in Blair Athol at 5-7.30pm on July 31 and Najafi Carpet Gallery in Kilburn at 5-8pm on July 29.

It also extends to two schools and a suburban hotel, but those people are not required to self-isolate unless they develop symptoms.

The second case also involved a woman in her 20s, but remained under investigation.

The two infections took to 11 the number of new cases in the past 11 days, with 10 of those still considered active.

There have now been a total of 457 COVID-19 cases in SA since the start of the pandemic.

