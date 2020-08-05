SA coronavirus case a false positive

One of the two latest coronavirus infections reported in South Australia has been declared a false positive.

SA Health said a woman in her 20s has been cleared of having the disease.

The woman's test had been conducted in a private laboratory and she had since been retested by SA Pathology, Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier told FIVEaa radio on Wednesday.

"We have now confirmed it is negative," she said.

"My team spent all of Tuesday trying to work out what was going on and we couldn't find a cause.

"We couldn't find a link with anyone from Victoria."

The result eases concerns of growing community transmission in Adelaide.

However, worries remain over a cluster of cases centred on the city's inner-northern suburbs which has prompted calls for people who visited three businesses on certain days to self isolate and get tested if they develop symptoms.

The alert applies to anyone who visited Fernwood Fitness Centre in Salisbury Downs at 6-8.30pm on August 1, Agha Juice House in Blair Athol at 5-7.30pm on July 31 and Najafi Carpet Gallery in Kilburn at 5-8pm on July 29.

It also extends to two schools and a suburban hotel, but those people are not required to self-isolate unless they develop symptoms.

Another case of a woman in her 20s was linked to this cluster on Tuesday, which has taken the number of active infections in SA to nine.

From Wednesday, South Australia has reimposed some coronavirus restrictions amid rising concern over a cluster of new cases in Adelaide.

Family gatherings have been reduced to a maximum of 10 people, down from 50, and pubs, restaurants and other licensed premises can only serve seated patrons.

SA is also reviewing the density requirements, which currently allow one person to every two square metres, and is likely to halve the number of people allowed to attend AFL games to 10,000.

Prof Spurrier said while the tougher measures were unfortunate they were necessary to stop the situation worsening.

There have now been a total of 456 COVID-19 cases in SA since the start of the pandemic.