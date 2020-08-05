Melbourne childcares await lockdown plan

The Morrison government says all options are on the table as it considers how to ensure the childcare system can operate while Victoria wrestles with coronavirus.

Childcare centres in Melbourne face a six-week closure except for children of essential workers or those known to be in vulnerable situations.

It's understood the federal government will reveal a package to ensure no centres close, spots are available for children of frontline workers and jobs are protected.

Free childcare had been introduced while all states and territories dealt with the spread of COVID-19, but that has now been reversed.

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan is hopeful for a simple solution.

"One which will provide immediate relief to the sector and one which will keep the sector viable through these next six weeks of stage four restrictions," he told reporters.

"All options are on the table."

Community Child Care Association executive director Julie Price says clarity is needed on who will be eligible and how children will be allocated to centres.

"I think it should be anyone who can't be working from home, who is having to leave their house to go and carry out their work," she told the ABC.

Ms Price said it would have been better if JobKeeper was provided to all childcare workers, but most weren't eligible.

"The workers have no guarantee whatsoever they'll continue to get paid."

Victoria recorded 439 new cases on Tuesday and another 11 deaths, bringing the national toll to 232.

Sick Victorians face harsher penalties to stop people spreading the disease by refusing to isolate.

More than 500 Australian Defence Force troops are also being deployed to Victoria to enforce stay-at-home orders, joined by hundreds more health officials.

All of the deaths recorded in Victoria on Tuesday were linked to aged care.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth said officials were working to increase the number of aged care staff who complete the government's coronavirus training program.

"It is clear that infection control needs to be front and centre of protecting our aged care residents," he told reporters in Canberra.

The prime minister has announced $1500 disaster payments for Victorians who need to self-isolate for two weeks and have exhausted their sick leave.

But unions argue it does not go far enough and should be extended across the country.

NSW had 12 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, with a high school and primary school in southwest Sydney closed after three students were diagnosed.

South Australia reported two new coronavirus cases as officials move to reimpose some restrictions on family gatherings and restaurants.

Queensland had no new cases, while another three people have been caught trying to dodge quarantine after travelling to Melbourne.