PM Morrison to meet with PNG’s Marape

By AAP Newswire

A file image of James Marape (left) and Scott Morrison together

The coronavirus pandemic and China's role in the region will be on the agenda when Scott Morrison meets with his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape on Wednesday.

The pair will hold a virtual summit which follows the inaugural leaders' dialogue in July 2019.

Mr Morrison said the two countries were "family".

"This was on display through Papua New Guinea's Operation Helpim Wantok support to Australia's bushfire recovery and Australia's ongoing support to help Papua New Guinea overcome the shared challenge of the COVID-19 global pandemic," he said.

Mr Morrison said the summit would focus on the impact of COVID-19 on the region and strategies for economic recovery.

"We will also discuss opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation across the breadth of economic and security issues."

