National

Infrastructure push to help virus recovery

By AAP Newswire

M4 CONSTRUCTION STOCK - AAP

1 of 1

Rail and road projects in NSW and Western Australia have been added to a priority list to help the nation recover from consecutive crises.

Infrastructure Australia has released its updated priority list, which includes 155 proposals worth more than $64 million.

It includes the M4 Motorway upgrade in Sydney, the M80 Ring Road upgrade in Melbourne and the Brisbane Metro.

Also among the new projects and initiatives are various road safety improvements throughout Queensland and an upgrade to the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra.

Infrastructure Australia chief Romilly Madew says the list is critical during recovery as it can help steer investments towards projects that will help the economy.

"Australia is planning its recovery from a rolling series of crises: drought, flood, the bushfires and now COVID-19," she said.

"We want to highlight the most recent priority proposals at a time when our infrastructure investment needs to progress quickly, without jeopardising the quality of those investments."

The list is usually published in February each year but Infrastructure Australia has released it mid-year for the first time to help decision makers amid the pandemic.

National initiatives deemed high priority include water security, regional road safety, waste and recycling management, as well as preserving a corridor for the east coast high speed rail.

Infrastructure Australia says there should be a focus on staged infrastructure to help with the economic and health crises.

Existing projects should be maintained, then new work should be mobilised, it says.

The independent body believes industry reform should also be considered for the long-term recovery.

Latest articles

News

Going, going ... but not quite gone

When Alan Rossignoli closed the door of his Wyndham St real estate business last week, he ended more than 40 years of Shepparton CBD presence. But the Rossignoli name has been synonymous with Shepparton real estate for much longer. John Lewis talked...

John Lewis
News

Shepparton mother sent to jail for using stolen bank card

A Shepparton mother has been sentenced to 14 days’ imprisonment after using a bank card which had been stolen by a co-accused during an alleged aggravated burglary. Chantal Spencer, 37, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Monday where...

Liz Mellino
News

Libraries close again; SAM shuts its doors; Funding to stay connected

Libraries close again To comply with Victorian Government pandemic directions, all Goulburn Valley Libraries branches, including the Mobile Library, will close to the public on Thursday, August 6 until further notice. Items currently on loan are now...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Panel delivers review for war hero Sheean

Scott Morrison will on Friday receive the findings of an expert panel tasked with reviewing the decision to deny Teddy Sheean a posthumous Victoria Cross.

AAP Newswire
National

NT woman tests positive for COVID-19

A woman from Darwin has tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory to 34.

AAP Newswire