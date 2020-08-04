National

Rio ‘missed chances’ to stop Juukan blast

By AAP Newswire

Truck at iron ore mine in Western Australia. - AAP

1 of 1

Mining giant Rio Tinto has admitted it overlooked significant new information about the cultural significance of the Juukan Gorge rock shelters when it proceeded with destroying the ancient sites in Western Australia's north.

Rio sparked international outrage in May when it blew up the 46,000-year-old landmarks on Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) country in the Pilbara region.

The company had secured consent under WA's Aboriginal Heritage Act but has since apologised to the traditional owners.

A Senate inquiry is examining the destruction.

In a submission to the inquiry published on Tuesday, Rio apologised to the PKKP people and said it was determined to ensure the destruction of such exceptionally significant cultural heritage sites was never repeated.

"The destruction of the Juukan rock shelters should not have occurred," the company said.

Rio said it had begun negotiations with the PKKP in 2003 and reached an agreement in 2011 to proceed with mining operations after commissioning ethnographic and archaeological surveys of the area containing the Juukan shelters.

A list of 16 areas of high cultural significance identified by the PKKP did not include the Juukan sites, Rio said.

But new information came to light when another ethnographic survey was conducted in 2013, the same year Rio was granted approval for the project.

Three archaeological excavations of the rock shelters were also conducted in 2014.

"As a result of these surveys, material new information on the significance of the Juukan rock shelters became available to the PKKP and Rio Tinto," Rio's submission said.

"It is clear that various opportunities were missed to re-evaluate the mine plan in light of this material new information."

A further opportunity was missed in 2018 when a final report on the 2014 excavations was published, revealing the uncovering of 7000 artefacts including grinding stones, a bone sharpened into a tool and 4000-year-old braided hair.

"From early 2020, there also appears to have been growing awareness within the PKKP, and within Rio Tinto, of the greater cultural heritage significance of the wider Juukan Gorge area," Rio said.

"Several further opportunities were missed at this stage to pause and reflect on whether the agreed plan of ex-situ preservation of the heritage material discovered within the rock shelters was sufficient or whether the rock shelters themselves should be also preserved."

PKKP representative John Ashburton said the Juukan destruction had left traditional owners deeply troubled and saddened.

Rio chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques will front the Senate inquiry on Friday.

"As a first priority our aim is to strengthen our partnership with the PKKP. That remains our focus," he said on Tuesday.

"We have also taken actions to strengthen governance, controls and approvals on heritage matters."

Latest articles

News

Further restrictions cripple industry

As regional Victoria once again enters stage 3 restrictions, the local tourism industry has again been ground to a halt, with operators on both sides of the border unsure of what the future holds for their business. Heritage Motor Inn Owner, Geoff...

Adrienne Hartnett
News

“The most impacted businesses in Australia” – NSW Business regional manager

A NSW Business regional manager believes businesses along the Murray River would be the most impacted in the country as a result of the recent cross-border closure and further Stage 3 restrictions in Victoria. Business NSW Regional Manager for...

Jared Loughnan
News

Local crops win national hay quality awards

NSW producers including Scott Collins of Corowa have dominated Feed Central’s 2019-20 National Hay Quality Awards, winning five of the six national titles. Haymakers from Corowa, Mulwala, Bunnaloo, Lockhart and Tabbita have taken the top national...

Corowa Free Press

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Panel delivers review for war hero Sheean

Scott Morrison will on Friday receive the findings of an expert panel tasked with reviewing the decision to deny Teddy Sheean a posthumous Victoria Cross.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus-hit Vic enters ‘state of disaster’

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won’t be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under ‘stage four’ COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire