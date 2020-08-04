Call to reinstate local TV content quotas

Australia's commercial broadcast industry body has rubbished claims that local TV producers will not survive without content quotas being reinstated.

Free-to-air and subscription TV networks are usually required to air a certain amount of Australian drama, children's and documentary content.

But the Morrison government in April suspended the quotas as an "emergency red tape reduction measure" in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Broadcasters are still obliged to meet an overall 55 per cent Australian content requirement.

Small business ombudsman Kate Carnell has called for the quotas to be reinstated, saying the uncertainty has taken a heavy toll on the screen production industry.

"It's very difficult to attract investment under these circumstances, which could ultimately drive many of these small businesses to the brink," she said on Tuesday.

"It also has significant ramifications for our culture and the telling of Australian stories. What would we do without Bluey or iconic Australian films such as Crocodile Dundee or Top End Wedding?"

But Free TV, which represents the commercial broadcasters Seven, Nine and Ten, said the comments were misguided.

"We too are experiencing significant impacts of the COVID crisis," chief executive Bridget Fair told AAP.

"Despite that, we're continuing to show huge amounts of Australian content. There's no evidence that we're not commissioning new Australian content."

Ms Fair said there had been no significant change to Australian content regulation for almost 20 years and broadcasters had been saddled with outdated rules that hindered their ability to compete with streaming services.

The networks spent around $1.6 billion last year on Australian programming, she said.

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher has said a decision will be made by the end of the year as to whether the quotas will remain suspended in 2021.

An options paper in relation to Australian content was released in April.

Free TV has proposed a points system which would give commercial broadcasters greater flexibility in how they met their local content obligations.

The ABC has said it supports the overall Australian content requirement but would back reform of the existing quota rules.