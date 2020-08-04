National

SA killer now guilty of prison guard rape

By AAP Newswire

A South Australian man already in jail for murder has been found guilty of raping a female prison officer.

In the District Court on Tuesday, Judge Gordon Barrett found James Hall guilty of two counts of rape in relation to incidents in 2017.

Hall was 12 years into a 22-year-minimum non-parole period when the offending occurred.

In handing down his verdict, Judge Barrett said the victim effectively froze, feared for her life and did not think to raise the alarm.

He found Hall's account of the woman's behaviour to be "entirely false" but described the victim's evidence as "detailed, nuanced, consistent, credible and truthful".

"I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the prosecution has proved both counts of rape," Judge Barrett said.

