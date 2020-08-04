NSW man charged over Vic border crossing

A NSW man caught trying to return from Victoria without a permit faces multiple charges after allegedly resisting arrest and throwing away a bag of drugs.

The 49-year-old was intercepted at a checkpoint on the Hume Highway in Albury on Monday night.

He told police he had crossed in to Victoria two days earlier, but didn't have a permit allowing him to return.

Officers then discovered he had also returned to NSW from Victoria on July 19.

He was ordered to isolate then, but had not been home when police conducted a compliance check at his Nelson Bay home in The Hunter region.

Police say the man became argumentative and aggressive, resisting arrest before being taken to Albury Police Station where he was allegedly caught throwing a bag of cannabis into a rubbish bin.

He will appear in court on Tuesday charged with not complying with a COVID-19 direction, possessing a prohibited drug and two counts of resisting police.

A Kiama publican has also been fined $1000 by police, after officers found her hotel on the South Coast was not complying with physical distancing regulations.

When asked to show officers her COVID-19 Safety Plan, the 58-year-old woman allegedly handed police blank forms.