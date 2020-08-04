National

Missing teen’s stepbrother recalls assault

By AAP Newswire

Katrina Bohnenkamp (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The last time Rick Olden saw his 15-year-old stepsister before she disappeared from a Sydney boarding house nearly eight years ago, he laid her unconscious body on a couch.

Moments before he had found Katrina Bohnenkamp lying facedown on concrete outside the Strathfield boarding house where she was last seen alive in October 2012.

On Tuesday senior counsel Philip Strickland replayed video footage at the inquest into her disappearance, which showed Olden being interviewed by detectives last February. It was the first time he had mentioned the alleged assault to police.

In the video Olden describes hearing noises and seeing Katrina's father, Maiko Bohnenkamp, perched on the windowsill before walking outside to investigate.

"Maiko is standing behind her with a look on his face, the look was like 'what the f*** have I done?' I don't think he knew what he had done either .... she looked lifeless, it was scary," Olden told police.

"What have you done? You've killed her," Olden recalls telling her father who allegedly responded, "I had to hit her".

Olden checked for a pulse and could not feel her breathing, before the pair brought Katrina back inside and laid her on the couch.

Olden told the court he didn't call an ambulance because the teen started moving.

On the run with outstanding warrants against him, Olden left the Strathfield home about a week later. Katrina disappeared shortly after the incident.

On Monday Mr Bohnenkamp told Deputy State Coroner Carmel Forbes the last time he saw his daughter she was calmly sitting on the couch with his partner.

"She turns up on my doorstep, I'm a toxic junkie, I begged for help....and something's gone pear-shaped and you want to blame me," Mr Bohnenkamp told the inquest.

"Yes, I have arguments with my kids. Does it mean I go bury her in a backyard, no."

"I still believe she's alive."

The inquest continues at the Coroner's Court in Lidcombe.

Latest articles

News

Greater Shepparton wedding celebrants forced to conduct funerals

Greater Shepparton celebrants say organising weddings around coronavirus restrictions is harder than playing Chinese Checkers, with some couples being forced to postpone as many as four times. Mooroopna marriage celebrant Jennifer Broadbent has had...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Dressed for success, Sirius College kids celebrate 100 days of learning

There was something afoot at Sirius College last Thursday. A sight to behold, Foundation (Prep) students donned their best golden oldie get-ups as a symbol of their wisdom, having completed 100 days of learning.

Liam Nash
News

Shepparton region braces for cold snap

Greater Shepparton residents are being encouraged to get out their winter woollies as the cold weather is expected to stick around for the rest of this week. Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Tom Fejes said the cold snap was unusual for August...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Panel delivers review for war hero Sheean

Scott Morrison will on Friday receive the findings of an expert panel tasked with reviewing the decision to deny Teddy Sheean a posthumous Victoria Cross.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus-hit Vic enters ‘state of disaster’

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won’t be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under ‘stage four’ COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire