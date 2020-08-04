Missing teen’s stepbrother recalls assault

The last time Rick Olden saw his 15-year-old stepsister before she disappeared from a Sydney boarding house nearly eight years ago, he laid her unconscious body on a couch.

Moments before he had found Katrina Bohnenkamp lying facedown on concrete outside the Strathfield boarding house where she was last seen alive in October 2012.

On Tuesday senior counsel Philip Strickland replayed video footage at the inquest into her disappearance, which showed Olden being interviewed by detectives last February. It was the first time he had mentioned the alleged assault to police.

In the video Olden describes hearing noises and seeing Katrina's father, Maiko Bohnenkamp, perched on the windowsill before walking outside to investigate.

"Maiko is standing behind her with a look on his face, the look was like 'what the f*** have I done?' I don't think he knew what he had done either .... she looked lifeless, it was scary," Olden told police.

"What have you done? You've killed her," Olden recalls telling her father who allegedly responded, "I had to hit her".

Olden checked for a pulse and could not feel her breathing, before the pair brought Katrina back inside and laid her on the couch.

Olden told the court he didn't call an ambulance because the teen started moving.

On the run with outstanding warrants against him, Olden left the Strathfield home about a week later. Katrina disappeared shortly after the incident.

On Monday Mr Bohnenkamp told Deputy State Coroner Carmel Forbes the last time he saw his daughter she was calmly sitting on the couch with his partner.

"She turns up on my doorstep, I'm a toxic junkie, I begged for help....and something's gone pear-shaped and you want to blame me," Mr Bohnenkamp told the inquest.

"Yes, I have arguments with my kids. Does it mean I go bury her in a backyard, no."

"I still believe she's alive."

The inquest continues at the Coroner's Court in Lidcombe.