National

Australia to welcome Vanuatu farm workers

By AAP Newswire

Trays of mangos (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Farm workers from Vanuatu will be brought to Australia to help pick mangoes despite an ongoing travel ban on overseas arrivals.

Up to 170 people will come to the Northern Territory to head of a looming labour shortage ahead of the upcoming harvest.

More workers could join them if the trial is successful.

All people coming to the country will face two weeks in quarantine, while the NT chief health officer will have final approval on recruitment starting.

Vanuatu has no confirmed coronavirus infections, while there are just three active cases in the NT.

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the trial would ensure no fruit and vegetables would be wasted.

"The Northern Territory's mango producers in particular are facing a rough road ahead without the workers they rely on for their harvest," he said on Tuesday.

"That's going to come to a head when the mango harvest starts in earnest in September."

Farmers across Australia have voiced concern about labour shortages with key harvest and shearing periods approaching.

The Northern Territory Farmer's Association forecasts a shortage of between 800 and 1000 workers this month.

Producers can only employ people under the Seasonal Worker Program and Pacific Labour Scheme provided there are no local workers to fill the roles.

Mr Littleproud said the NT relied more heavily than other areas on seasonal workers and backpackers.

"COVID-19 has virtually stopped that labour supply," he said.

He encouraged unemployed Australians to consider heading north to work on farms.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton businesses face ruin in second COVID-19 shutdowns

Shepparton’s leaders fear business will suffer long-term financial ruin as the region faces a second round of stage three COVID-19 restrictions from 11.59 pm Wednesday. But there are safety nets available — businesses in regional...

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton schools ready for six weeks of remote learning

Shepparton’s school principals say teachers are prepared and staying positive for the next round of remote learning which starts from Wednesday. Greater Shepparton Secondary College principal Genevieve Simson said while the announcement was...

Madi Chwasta
News

Stage three - what you can and can’t do in regional Victoria

Shepparton will go back into stage three COVID-19 ‘’stay-at-home restrictions” from 11.59pm Wednesday alongside all of regional Victoria.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Panel delivers review for war hero Sheean

Scott Morrison will on Friday receive the findings of an expert panel tasked with reviewing the decision to deny Teddy Sheean a posthumous Victoria Cross.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus-hit Vic enters ‘state of disaster’

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won’t be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under ‘stage four’ COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire