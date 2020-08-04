National

NRL’s Mitchell pleads guilty to gun charge

South Sydney NRL star Latrell Mitchell has pleaded guilty to a gun offence after a camping weekend in mid-north NSW amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mitchell, 23, and fellow NRL player Josh Addo-Carr were fined $1000 by NSW Police in April for social-distancing breaches after the camp on Mitchell's Taree farm. The pair and 10 other men convened on the farm, breaching NSW gathering restrictions at the time.

Addo-Carr, a Melbourne Storm winger, was also seen in online videos shooting a gun.

Both he and Mitchell were duly charged with NSW firearms offences - the former for using an unauthorised firearm and the latter for providing the firearm.

Mitchell on Tuesday pleaded guilty in Taree Local Court to the offence of giving a firearm to an unauthorised person, and he will be sentenced on November 9.

He did not attend court on Tuesday but will be required to do so for his sentence.

Addo-Carr's matter, meanwhile, has been held over to return to court on September 1.

At the time, the 25-year-old Addo-Carr claimed he took family to Mitchell's farm to "put smiles on their faces" after they had been going through a tough time.

The NRL after the incident handed Addo-Carr and Mitchell a suspended one-game ban, which can be activated at any point during the year, for bringing the game into disrepute.

They were also fined $20,000 by the NRL, with another $30,000 suspended.

Acting NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said at the time that the initial punishments were only for breaking social distancing rules, not for the firearms offences.

