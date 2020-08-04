National

Businessman not guilty of cold-case murder

By AAP Newswire

A 72-year-old man has been found not guilty of the execution-style murder of a business associate in their Gold Coast office more than 23 years ago.

Neil Andrew Pentland denied shooting his marketing manager Philip Carlyle four times in the head on April 13, 1997.

The 47-year-old's body was found in the soundproof air-conditioning plant room in the Robina office.

He had been shot four times in the head.

Brisbane Supreme Court Justice Glenn Martin handed down a verdict of not guilty in the judge-only trial on Tuesday.

