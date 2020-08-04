National

Virus school fears unwarranted: NSW study

By AAP Newswire

Two students, a boy and a girl, on the grounds of a primary school. - AAP

1 of 1

The decision to resume face-to-face school learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been vindicated by fresh research showing children transmitted the disease at minimal rates during the "first wave".

The report was released as two Sydney schools were forced to close for deep cleaning after three students were diagnosed with coronavirus.

The study, published in The Lancet Journal of Child and Adolescent Health on Tuesday, analysed the spread of COVID-19 in 15 NSW schools and 10 childcare centres between January and April 2020.

It found that no COVID-19 transmissions occurred in 90 per cent of those schools and childcare centres in the term one period, and just five secondary transmissions at schools were recorded.

There were some 1448 close contacts of 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases in schools and childcare centres over this period.

Study lead author, the University of Sydney's Professor Kristine Macartney, said the data confirmed COVID-19 was milder and less infectious in children.

There were very few transmissions between children, or from children to adults.

"COVID-19 transmission in schools appears to be considerably less than that seen for other respiratory viruses, such as influenza," Prof Macartney said in a statement.

"This supports the previous findings that COVID-19 transmission in educational settings can be kept low and manageable in the context of an effective pandemic response that includes contact tracing and quarantine, and temporary school closures for cleaning if someone is found to be infected."

The NSW government gradually resumed face-to-face school learning from May 11, having recommended in late March that students learn from home.

Researchers also released additional data for terms two and three in NSW. In term two, no secondary transmissions were recorded in schools or childcare centres after COVID-19 cases were confirmed in six sites.

In term three, two secondary transmissions have occurred to date in 11 virus-affected sites.

"Understanding how the virus spreads in our context will assist modellers, policymakers, healthcare providers and the public to understand the risk of COVID-19 in educational settings and help in decision-making around school closures and reopenings," Prof Macartney said.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton businesses face ruin in second COVID-19 shutdowns

Shepparton’s leaders fear business will suffer long-term financial ruin as the region faces a second round of stage three COVID-19 restrictions from 11.59 pm Wednesday. But there are safety nets available — businesses in regional...

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton schools ready for six weeks of remote learning

Shepparton’s school principals say teachers are prepared and staying positive for the next round of remote learning which starts from Wednesday. Greater Shepparton Secondary College principal Genevieve Simson said while the announcement was...

Madi Chwasta
News

Stage three - what you can and can’t do in regional Victoria

Shepparton will go back into stage three COVID-19 ‘’stay-at-home restrictions” from 11.59pm Wednesday alongside all of regional Victoria.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Panel delivers review for war hero Sheean

Scott Morrison will on Friday receive the findings of an expert panel tasked with reviewing the decision to deny Teddy Sheean a posthumous Victoria Cross.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus-hit Vic enters ‘state of disaster’

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won’t be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under ‘stage four’ COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire