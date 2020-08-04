Unions demand improved pandemic payments

Unions have raised concerns $1500 pandemic leave payments will leave holes in Australia's defences against the spread of coronavirus.

Victorian workers without sick leave will be able to access the fortnightly federal government payments while they self-isolate.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions wants workers to be compensated at normal rates of pay and the scheme administered through payroll systems.

"It's actually set at the rate of pretty close to the minimum wage, which is less than half the average wage," ACTU president Michele O'Neil told the Seven Network on Tuesday.

"We want to make sure it works like sick leave. If you need to stop work and isolate you should get your normal pay and the government should reimburse businesses that can't afford to pay that."

Labor industrial relations spokesman Tony Burke is arguing for a national scheme to guard against outbreaks in other states.

"Unless we get a universal scheme we will have more community transmission, leading to more outbreaks and economy-smashing lockdowns," he said.

Ms O'Neil is concerned workers having to call 1800 numbers to access the cash will be a barrier.

"It's a good start but leaves some holes in our defence against COVID-19," she said.

The payments will be available from Wednesday, with workers allowed to receive it multiple times if coronavirus testing or isolation is needed.

Business Council of Australia chief executive Jennifer Westacott said the grants must be easy to access and in line with health advice.

"It makes a huge difference in removing the disincentive for people to stay at home if they're tested of if they've come into contact and they've got to quarantine," she told ABC radio.

Unions are also calling for childcare workers to be reinstated into the federal government's JobKeeper wage scheme subsidy.

Victoria's strict six-week lockdown has triggered confusion about the future for childcare staff.

"This can be fixed today by Josh Frydenberg or Scott Morrison with a simple flick of the pen," Ms O'Neil told Sky News.

"We're hoping that decision gets made today to give those workers the surety they need."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he needed more clarity from the Victorian government about which industries would be allowed to continue and the demand for child care.

"We're very committed to ensuring those (childcare) facilities remain available," he told reporters in Canberra.