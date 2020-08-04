Vic stage 3 prevented 37,000 virus cases

Victoria's stage three restrictions drove down community transmission of coronavirus and potentially saved the lives of hundreds of people, according to new research.

Research from the Burnet Institute, published in the Medical Journal of Australia on Tuesday, found the state's response to the second wave of COVID-19 averted 9000 to 37,000 cases between July 2 and 30.

Based on the World Health Organisation's mortality rate of 3.4 per cent, the restrictions potentially saved 1258 lives.

Among stage three restrictions was the lockdown of 12 hotspot postcodes, the complete quarantine of several public housing towers in Flemington and North Melbourne and the closure of state borders in early July.

A six-week lockdown was announced for residents of metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire from July 9, then the compulsory use of masks in public settings was introduced.

Researchers said the reproduction rate of the virus before lockdown was 1.75.

Last week, Premier Daniel Andrews said that number was hovering about 1.

To achieve a genuine "flattening of the curve", researchers said a further 14 per cent reduction in transmission was needed.

"Importantly, however, there remains small but significant ongoing growth with further work needed to bring the Victorian epidemic under control," the researchers said.

"A broader and sustainable effort involving community and government together is needed to optimise the uptake of all of the non-pharmaceutical interventions available to us."

The state began a six-week stage four lockdown on Sunday, which is expected to run until at least September 13.

Under the new restrictions, residents of metropolitan Melbourne must follow an 8pm-5am curfew and can't travel more than 5km from home for shopping or exercise.

Regional Victoria is moving to stage three restrictions, with restaurants, cafes, bars and gyms to shut from midnight on Wednesday.

Mr Andrews is expected to announce measures to ensure compliance with the new rules on Tuesday.

While announcing new rules for businesses on Monday, he flagged a permit system could be rolled out for essential workers.

Roughly 250,000 more Victorians will be put out of work as part of the state's three-tiered system for workplaces, which come into effect from Thursday.

Essential stores such as supermarkets, grocery stores, bottle shops and pharmacies will remain open.

But most Melbourne retailers will be closed to customers, while tight restrictions will slow construction and manufacturing output.

Cedar Meats, the source of Victoria's biggest cluster of the first wave with 111 cases, welcomed the extra safety measures, under which meat processors in the state will scale back production to two-thirds.

Schools are closed for a pupil-free day on Tuesday as students readjust to remote learning from Wednesday.

It comes as the state recorded 429 new cases of coronavirus on Monday and 13 deaths, taking the state toll to 136 and the national figure to 221.

It equals last Thursday as the state's worst day for fatalities.