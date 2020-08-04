National

We’ll toughen border rules if needed: NSW

By AAP Newswire

GLADYS BEREJIKLIAN PRESSER - AAP

1 of 1

Gladys Berejiklian has pledged NSW will get tougher with its border restrictions if needed, after a baby coming from Victoria was among the state's newest cases.

NSW reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday - four of which were returned travellers from overseas or Victoria, and one with no known source.

Another four cases were announced from the weekend - a 52-year-old woman, her son, daughter-in-law and their baby.

The family had recently returned from Melbourne to Wagga Wagga in the Riverina region and went into self-isolation as required.

Criteria for travel between NSW and Victoria was tightened two weeks ago, but with Victoria continuing to record hundreds of new cases each day, the NSW premier hasn't ruled out further restrictions.

"If we have to do more, we will," the NSW premier told reporters on Monday.

It comes after five million Melburnians spent their first night locked inside with an 8pm-5am curfew under stage-four restrictions.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday declared a state of disaster, along with a suite of new restrictions, which will be enforced until at least September 13.

Among them is a travel limitation of five kilometres from home for Melburnians, which Ms Berejiklian says will help protect NSW.

"When Victorians themselves cannot be mobile, it obviously helps our job in reducing people getting across the border. But no matter how tough you are, borders aren't impenetrable, we have to remember that," Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

The NSW government, meanwhile, is strongly recommending people wear masks in high-risk situations as the state enters what Ms Berejiklian labelled a critical phase.

The premier herself revealed she now carries a mask at all times, as she urged public-facing workers, worshippers, people living near community clusters and those in enclosed spaces to don face coverings.

Ms Berejiklian stopped short of making masks compulsory, but stressed that the health advice is always evolving.

Latest articles

Rugby

Todd Payten eyes Cowboys NRL coaching gig

Interim Warriors NRL coach Todd Peyten has turned down an offer to take the full-time role and hopes to land the vacant North Queensland position.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm set to confirm Leutele NRL signing

Former Cronulla premiership centre Ricky Leutele is on the verge of having his Melbourne Storm move given the green light by the NRL.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Staines feared he’d thrown NRL shot away

Penrith flyer Charlie Staines has scored six tries in two NRL games but feared he’d thrown away his shot in 2020 after an NRL biosecurity breach.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Panel delivers review for war hero Sheean

Scott Morrison will on Friday receive the findings of an expert panel tasked with reviewing the decision to deny Teddy Sheean a posthumous Victoria Cross.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus-hit Vic enters ‘state of disaster’

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won’t be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under ‘stage four’ COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire