National

Qld LNP elects its first female president

By AAP Newswire

QLD LNP CYNTHIA HARDY - AAP

1 of 1

For the first time in its history, Queensland's LNP has elected a woman to lead the party as president.

Longtime LNP member Cynthia Hardy will steer the party to the October election alongside parliamentary leader Deb Frecklington, also the first woman to be appointed to her role.

The leadership change puts to bed months of internal party tension over outgoing president David Hutchinson's role in destabilising Ms Frecklington.

Mr Hutchinson came under fire in June for his role in the leaking of damning polling on Ms Frecklington's popularity, and his consulting job with political rival Clive Palmer.

He resigned from that role in a bid to save his presidency, but after hanging on for two months, Mr Hutchinson stepped down on Saturday.

Ms Hardy was elected to replace him as acting president on Monday.

"As President, David presided over many successes, none-the-least of which were the remarkable result the LNP achieved at the 2019 Federal election," Ms Hardy said in a statement.

"While the presidency has changed our goal has not. The LNP must win the next election."

Deb Frecklington said she welcomed Ms Hardy's appointment, and was focused on the upcoming election - now less than three months out.

Latest articles

World

Ex-king Juan Carlos quits Spain amid probe

Spain’s Royal House says Juan Carlos has told his son King Felipe that the former king will leave the country.

AAP Newswire
World

Afghan troops retake jail attacked by IS

At least 29 people have been killed in Afghanistan after Islamic State militants attacked a prison in Jalalabad, government officials say.

AAP Newswire
World

Afghan forces besiege prison seized by IS

At least 24 people have been killed in an attack by Islamic State group fighters on a prison in the eastern Afghanistan city of Jalalabad

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Panel delivers review for war hero Sheean

Scott Morrison will on Friday receive the findings of an expert panel tasked with reviewing the decision to deny Teddy Sheean a posthumous Victoria Cross.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus-hit Vic enters ‘state of disaster’

Melburnians will be subject to a nightly curfew and won’t be able to travel more than 5km from their home for shopping under ‘stage four’ COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire